Lienert-Brown latest to look to Japan

Anton Lienert-Brown has had an interrupted season due to injury, but chalked up his 86th cap for the All Blacks last weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Veteran All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown will miss Super Rugby next year as part of a sabbatical to play in Japan.

It is allowed for in his current contract, which is valid until the end of 2026.

His new contract announced today will see him available for the All Blacks, the Chiefs in Super Rugby and Waikato in the NPC until the end of 2028.

The 30-year-old chalked up his 86th cap for the All Blacks in their third test against France in Hamilton last Saturday.

He will team up with Ardie Savea at the Kobe Steelers for Japan's League One competition, where his former mentor at the Chiefs, Dave Rennie, is coach and former All Blacks and Chiefs teammate Brodie Retallick is captain.

Lienert-Brown and Savea will return home after their stints in Japan and be available for the All Blacks' July series.

Lienert-Brown has had an interrupted season, after a month out with a leg injury followed by a few months recuperating from a broken collarbone suffered against Perth-based Western Force in April.

"I'm excited to re-commit to New Zealand Rugby through to 2028. This year's been frustrating with injuries outside of my control but pulling on the black jersey again last Saturday reminded me just how special this journey really is.

"Representing Waikato, the Chiefs, and my country is something I never take for granted. My decision to stay reflects my commitment - not just to the teams I play for, but to giving everything I've got to the work that lies ahead."

Lienert-Brown has played 126 games through 12 Super Rugby campaigns and 22 matches for Waikato.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said Lienert-Brown was a player who embodied the values of the All Blacks jersey.

"His experience, composure, and clarity in the midfield are hugely valuable. He's overcome injury setbacks in recent years and has shown real resilience.

"We're thrilled to have him locked in through to 2028, and the experience he'll gain in Japan will only enhance his game and leadership."