Pledger in NZ team for final

Dylan Pledger. Photo: supplied

Otago halfback Dylan Pledger will take his place in the New Zealand Under-20 team to play South Africa in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship on Sunday morning.

The starting XV remains unchanged following an impressive semifinal victory over France.

This marks just the second time New Zealand and South Africa have met in a final at this tournament, the first being in 2012 when the Junior Springboks claimed the title on home soil.

The game will kick off in Stadio Mario Battaglini in Rovigo, Italy, at 6.30am (NZ time).

- APL