Love unfazed by possibility of switching roles

Ruben Love will start as fullback in the All Blacks' third test against France in Hamilton tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Ruben Love’s youthful confidence could not have been displayed any better when asked about the potential pressure of his selection for tonight’s test against France.

Love will start at fullback, but with Beauden Barrett out injured, stands as the only backup at first five for the All Blacks, despite only having played one test.

‘‘I’m 24 and I don’t feel any pressure,’’ Love said.

‘‘When you’re training and competing against Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, you gain a lot of confidence just being around them, talking to them off the field and training with them on it. So there’s no reason for me not to feel confident.’’

Love made his solitary test appearance off the bench, coming on and scoring two tries in the last 10 minutes in last year’s comfortable win over Japan.

However, he had been in the All Blacks setup all year, initially brought in as injury cover in the first squad of the season.

‘‘I’ve been in this environment all of last year, learned of the great coaches and the great players. And this week, I’ve got experienced wingers, I’ve got Anton [Lienert-Brown] inside me.

‘‘So yeah, I’m going to go out there, play my game and make my opportunities come.’’

Love is also coming off an exceptional season for the Hurricanes, in which his switch from fullback to first five played no small part in the side’s dramatic form reversal.

They lifted themselves to eight straight wins, and while they ended up losing their play-off to the Brumbies, they proved that the future looks bright for the admittedly long-suffering franchise.

‘‘Understanding all the plays, how we want to play the game,’’ is how Love describes the mastery of both positions.

‘‘And where both first five and full back fit in. So the way I can gather all the confidence that I need is just preparing in both roles. So in training, getting 10 and 15 and just making sure that, if the moment comes that I’m just ready to do both all the same.’’

Love will most likely find himself at first receiver a few times anyway, especially on the counterattack opportunities that the All Blacks will look to create off messy ball.

Barrett revealed post-match in Wellington that the kicking strategy was designed to create a bouncing, contestable ball that could create attacking situations, which

Love will hope to read and make the most of off first phase.

‘‘I feel like I’m good at giving players confidence as well,’’ he said.

‘‘I’m vocal on the field. I’ve got a never-say-no attitude, so I just want to be a great team-mate, be reliable.’’

The All Blacks have made a change to the team originally named, with Rieko Ioane being pulled from the side due to a tight hamstring.

Jordan moves into the starting lineup on the right wing, while Sevu Reece moves to the left wing. Jordie Barrett comes on to the bench.