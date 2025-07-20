Lions dominate early to down Wallabies

Dan Sheehan of the Lions scores his team's third try despite the efforts of Wallaby Harry Potter in Brisbane. Photo: Getty Images

British & Irish Lions rode a dominant first-half display to a 27-19 win over Australia in the first test, holding off a late Wallabies fightback for a comfortable victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The superiority of the tourists in all facets of the game in the first hour on Saturday is certain to lead to more questions about the competitiveness of a series between the best of British and Irish rugby and an Australian team ranked sixth in the world.

The Lions bullied the Wallabies mercilessly at the breakdown at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and will have thought they were worth more than the three tries they scored in the first 41 minutes through Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry and Dan Sheehan.

"I thought we started the game pretty well, certainly physically. I thought we let them back into the game in regards to a lack of discipline in the second half, which gave them a bit of a sniff," Lions coach Andy Farrell said.

"To get off to a winning start is huge ... it keeps us in the tour up until the last game, that's guaranteed, so absolutely delighted."

Max Jorgensen crossed in the first half with a superb individual effort for the Wallabies and they improved when the bench was cleared in the second half but tries from replacements Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott were too little, too late.

"I'm not saying the Lions didn't deserve to win it, because I feel that they did ... but I'm very proud of the way the players fought their way back," said Australia coach Joe Schmidt.

"To have a margin of eight points at the end is testament to the character of the players and the way they fought back."

The Wallabies made a nervous start amid a cacophony of noise from the 52,229 crowd, and first five-eighth Finn Russell gave the tourists an early lead with a penalty inside the first couple of minutes.

Russell was in the thick of it again when the Lions next got into the Australia 22, the Scotland first-five considering a crosskick before swinging a pass out wide for Melbourne-born Tuipulotu to run in unopposed.

Lions centre Huw Jones had a try scratched off for a double movement in the 19th minute but the Wallabies were kicking poorly and rarely threatened to break out of their own half let alone score.

Jorgensen produced a try out of nothing just before the half-hour mark, however, tearing a high ball out of the hands of Lions fullback Hugo Keenan and racing away to dive over in the corner.

Flyhalf Tom Lynagh, making a shaky first test start, missed the conversion and the Lions were soon 17-5 up after flanker Curry, controversially selected ahead of Wales captain Jac Morgan, powered over the line from close range.

Curry's impressive physicality could have got him into trouble just before the break when he tackled Lynagh in the air but referee Ben O'Keeffe kept his cards in his pocket.

'BIG MOMENTS'

Australia's lineout had been malfunctioning all game and they paid a price for it straight after the break when the Lions midfield ran rampant with turnover ball and quick hands from Curry sent hooker Sheehan over in the corner.

Russell maintained his perfect night from the kicking tee to extend the lead to 24-5 as the coaches started bringing on their replacements.

Australia finally mounted some sustained pressure around the hour mark and centre Joseph Suaalii got over the line on a crash ball only for O'Keeffe to penalise him for not releasing as he was dragged forward by the Lions pack.

Replacement flanker Tizzano did muscle his way over the line for a converted try to cut the deficit to 24-12 eight minutes later, but replacement Marcus Smith gave the Lions a bit more of a cushion with a 73rd minute penalty.

The Wallabies were now attacking with more fluency but the impressive Lions defence held on until a minute from time when McDermott skipped over the line for what was another consolation try.

The second test is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next weekend and the series concludes at Sydney's Stadium Australia on August 2.