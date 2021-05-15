Saturday, 15 May 2021

Franks returning to NZ on two-year deal with Hurricanes

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    All Black prop Owen Franks will head to the capital to continue his distinguished career next year after signing for the Hurricanes.

    The 33-year-old is returning to New Zealand on a two-year deal which will restart a highly successful Super Rugby career which ended in 2019 after he helped the Crusaders beat Argentine side the Jaguares in the|final.

    After leaving New Zealand, the two-time World Cup champion, who played 108 tests for the All Blacks moved to England to take up a contract with Northampton.

    Franks was dropped from the All Blacks for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

