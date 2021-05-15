Franks returning to NZ on two-year deal with Hurricanes

All Black prop Owen Franks will head to the capital to continue his distinguished career next year after signing for the Hurricanes.

The 33-year-old is returning to New Zealand on a two-year deal which will restart a highly successful Super Rugby career which ended in 2019 after he helped the Crusaders beat Argentine side the Jaguares in the|final.

After leaving New Zealand, the two-time World Cup champion, who played 108 tests for the All Blacks moved to England to take up a contract with Northampton.

Franks was dropped from the All Blacks for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.