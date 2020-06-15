Big gains made but breakdown a concern

Pita Gus Sowakula of the Chiefs is enveloped by the Highlanders' defence. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have taken a massive step forward, although a warning has been sounded about the balance at the breakdown.

The Highlanders scored a thrilling 28-27 victory against the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night, winning the first game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said all the hard work done during the lockdown was rewarded on the field.

"We asked a lot of this team through the lockdown period. After the first part of the season it was about fronting up through our forward pack and I thought they set a really good platform.

"We were able to work for longer periods. Earlier in the season that is where we had come unstuck. I thought for the most part of the game we kept the Chiefs attack under control."

Hard work on fitness meant players could concentrate on their skills and game more over the past few weeks, Mauger said.

It was forwards coach Clarke Dermody’s 100th game coaching the Highlanders and Mauger said the efforts of the men up front were a tribute to his work.

"We got into good positions ... and when we got down there they [forwards] put us in a good position.

"I think our backs will be buying our forwards a beer tonight. We have been putting the pressure on those guys and they stepped up."

The outside back pairing of Jona Nareki and Vilimoni Koroi received yellow cards and Mauger said the team had to be better in those situations.

The second half was marred by penalties as breakdown infringements came thick and fast.

"It [the new breakdown rules] was supposed to speed the game up and it hasn’t so far. There will be learnings I think for everyone.

"We turned the ball over 17 times. We’ve got to learn and learn fast."

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland said the new breakdown rules needed to be looked at as they could lead to endless kicking.

"We have got to be very careful — you still want teams to have confidence to play. If you have too many turnovers we will end up with a kicking fest. You simply won’t play any rugby in [your] own half, and will look to kick the ball away all the time.

"It is a really fine balance between rewarding turnovers but also have the confidence in the attacking team that you can keep the ball going."

Mauger said first five-eighth Josh Ioane, who picked up a groin strain and was a late withdrawal, was unlikely to be right for the match against the Blues in Auckland on June 27. The Highlanders have a bye next weekend.