De Groot fizzing for hefty challenge

The Highlanders train at Forsyth Barr Stadium ahead of tonight’s Super Rugby game against the Blues. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"Last week, we played the Wallabies. This week, we’re playing the All Blacks."

Ethan de Groot prefers to do his talking on the field but he is developing quite the knack for dishing up a sound bite from that giant frame.

The Highlanders prop is talking, of course, about the challenge that faced his team last week, when they were pipped by a Waratahs side stacked with Australian internationals, and the hefty obstacle that awaits in Dunedin tonight when they host an equally star-studded Blues team.

The simple maths?

One versus 10.

Yep. One solitary All Black - that would be de Groot - in the Highlanders starting XV, and just the 10 in the Blues.

It is a bit of a mismatch on paper but the big Southlander is fizzing to run out for what should be the Highlanders’ biggest crowd of the season.

"I’m excited. Can’t wait to get the first home game under way, especially on O Week.

"It’s going to be a ripper."

The Blues of old were all about the razzle and the dazzle, and it served them well.

The team that charged to a Super Rugby Pacific championship last year can still light it up - that is not too hard when you have a back three containing Beauden Barrett, Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke - but their real modus operandi under coach Vern Cotter is bullying teams in the physical exchanges.

"You can see the way the Blues play, and it worked for them last year," de Groot said.

"They’ve got a combative forward pack that just try and play on top, so we’ve prepared for that all week.

"We’ve just got to put some polish on a few things, and mentally we’ve really got to front up.

"It’s going to be tough. But we’re up for it."

De Groot will not buy into any talk the Highlanders will somehow be in crisis mode if they do not deliver an upset victory tonight.

He gently points out the campaign is a marathon, not a sprint, and suggests they showed in their opening game they have a way they want to play this season.

"I think we showed good signs last week.

"We’re a team willing to give things a crack. Lots of speed. And the boys are in great nick this year and trying to beat teams off the ground.

"That’s sort of the identity we’ve built over the preseason so hopefully a heap of fit boys can keep doing that."

He is feeling pretty fit himself after an offseason in which he worked hard, after a disappointing tour with the All Blacks, around his wedding commitments.

That is just as well, as the big focus in Super Rugby is on getting the game moving faster.

"Yeah, it’s tough. The game’s getting quicker and quicker.

"You’ve just got to evolve with the game. It’s tough as a big fella but I feel like I’ve worked hard over the preseason and dropped a few kegs, so I can manage it.

"Harder, faster, younger, fitter - that’s just the way it’s going."

For the record, de Groot is rocking the scales at 127kg, down from his usual 132kg.

The Highlanders are firm underdogs tonight and they will just have to deal with that.

They will also have to play very, very well if they are to break an eight-game losing streak against the Blues.

The best-case scenario is de Groot and company can neutralise the Blues pack, and Timoci Tavatavanawai can cause chaos in the backs, and the Highlanders get a few rubs of the green.

Worst-case scenario? Watch out if the Blues get their tails up.

Highlanders v Blues

FBS, 7.05pm

Highlanders: Finn Hurley, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Caleb Tangitau, Taine Robinson, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Lui Naeata.

Blues: Beauden Barrett, Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i, Cameron Suafoa, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Reserves: James Mullan, Josh Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.

