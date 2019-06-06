Highlanders 'close enough' to full strength

Aaron Mauger

A crucial game looms and the reinforcements are back.

Liam Squire, Jackson Hemopo and Tevita Li all feature in the Highlanders line-up to face the Bulls at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night.

It is the first of two must-win games for the team as it heads into a shootout for a Super Rugby playoff spot.

Even two victories would not guarantee it a place in the competition's final eight, but it is the only chance.

Aside from Ben Smith who, after consideration was not risked for this week, it is edging back towards the team's strongest line-up.

''Close enough to it,'' coach Aaron Mauger said when asked how close it was to a full-strength team.

''I think with Buckman and a few others out it's stretched us through the year.

''I don't think we've had our strongest side out on the field at all this year, but we're getting close to it.''

He said the next two games were ''hugely important'' and two good performances were needed.

The side had been disappointed with its tour of South Africa, having come home empty-handed.

It had not exploited the big teams in the republic, although was hoping to do so on a hard, fast track under the roof.

Squire's return would be a huge boost, the dynamic loose forward not having played top-level rugby since late last year. He got through 40 minutes for Alhambra-Union in club rugby two weeks ago and was feeling confident in his body.

''There's only one way he knows how to play the game,'' Mauger said.

''That's to go forward and to hit things and to hit them hard.

''We're expecting that both sides of the ball. We're expecting his presence and that dynamic will be of huge benefit for us.''

In other changes, Ayden Johnstone returns to the starting line-up at prop in place of the injured Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Luke Whitelock shifts to No8 for Elliot Dixon and will play his 100th Super Rugby match.

Josh McKay comes in at fullback, while Josh Ioane returns at first five-eighth.

Hemopo comes in at lock for Pari Pari Parkinson, while Li returns at wing in place of Jordan Hyland.