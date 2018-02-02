Highlanders impress in first pre-season match

The Highlanders made an impressive start to its pre-season with a 55-29 win over the Waratahs in Queenstown tonight.

The home side scored nine tries to five and showed plenty of energy and fire against what was an average Waratahs outfit.

Rob Thompson scored three tries as the Highlanders skipped away before conceding three tries in the final eight minutes.

The side will play in the Brisbane Tens next weekend before its last warm-up game against the Crusaders in Gore on February 15.