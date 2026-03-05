Joseph happy with Landers, not giving up ABs dream

Jamie Joseph at Highlanders training in January. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Jamie Joseph wants to crack on with the Highlanders - but says he has not shut the door on his All Blacks dreams.

Joseph spoke for the first time at length today after learning he had finished second in the race with Dave Rennie to replace Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach.

The Highlanders coach was clear when asked if his second rejection for the top job meant there might be no path to guiding the national side.

‘‘I would say no, because you never know what's around the corner,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘A month ago, I was getting ready for a campaign with the Highlanders for the year, and then something came that was quite surprising.

‘‘So, absolutely not. I just move forward on this job. It's a job that I was committed to three years ago, and it's a big job coaching the Highlanders.’’

Joseph acknowledged disappointment at being the beaten candidate but said he had no issues with the process he and Rennie were put through by New Zealand Rugby.

‘‘I felt it was a tight race. The process was really good, really thorough.

‘‘There were a number of things that me and Rens went through in terms of the process. Very different to the last time. And you've got to commend New Zealand Rugby for providing that.

‘‘I think Dave getting the job is a real credit to him. He's an extensive and qualified and quality coach that's been to a lot of places, and so I wish him well.

‘‘As a contender for that job... I feel really privileged to be actually considered.

‘‘They went in a different direction, and that direction is with Rens, and they're going to go well under David.’’

NZR did provide feedback on why Rennie was preferred, Joseph said.

‘‘That’s obviously private. But that kind of feedback is really important for me personally because it gives me direction where to go next.

‘‘Coaching is a learning job, so you're learning all the time.’’

Joseph said it was too soon to talk about what he might say if Rennie offered a place on his coaching team.

The New Zealand Herald yesterday reported Joseph had sounded out former All Blacks coach Ian Foster, former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt and former Highlanders assistant Kendrick Lynn, as well as Springboks-contracted former sidekick Tony Brown, to be on his ticket.

That was ‘‘not 100% correct’’, Joseph said.

He would not elaborate but pointed out the All Blacks needed a high-quality attack coach and availability was an issue between World Cup cycles.

Joseph, who has not talked to NZR about continuing in the All Blacks XV job, appreciated messages of support from his wider whānau, as well as from Rennie.

He also praised his Highlanders assistants for helping run the ship while he was applying and being assessed for the All Blacks job.

‘‘There's a lot of experience next door. The players have been really well looked after. I didn't feel that I'd let the team down, but no doubt there was a distraction.

‘‘There was a lot of publicity in the last month, and so to be able to put it to bed and just really focus on the rest of the season for the Highlanders is basically what I'm up for.

‘‘Getting on with things is important. If it was my children that I'd be talking about, I'd be saying get on with life, move forward.’’