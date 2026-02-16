Landers to learn from opening win

Highlanders centre Jonah Lowe looks for an opportunity while Timoci Tavatavanawai and Cameron Millar are in support during the Super Rugby Pacific game against the Crusaders on Friday night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If Jamie Joseph is to be named All Blacks coach, beating the defending Super Rugby champions was not a bad way to begin his final stretch with the Highlanders.

Joseph and former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie appear the strongest contenders to replace the axed Scott Robertson.

New Zealand Rugby has put no firm timeframe on the important decision but there is speculation it could be a lot sooner than expected.

If Joseph ascends to the throne, there might be two Otago men handling national roles, as the Otago Daily Times understands Highlanders assistant coach Kane Jury will be the next New Zealand under-20 coach.

All will be revealed, eventually.

Highlanders fans might at least want a few days to revel in the pure joy of beating the Crusaders 25-23 in the opening game of the Super Rugby season before they contemplate losing their coach.

After losing seven games by seven points or fewer last season, most people in the 15,000-strong crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night were relieved to see Cameron Millar nail a late 47m penalty to seal victory.

"I think it’s great for the players," Joseph said.

"We’ve learnt a lot from that. It’s not as easy to get right as you might think it is.

"It’s pressure, it’s fatigue ... there’s a lot of things going on.

"You saw guys cramping up, but they found a way. They found a way to win the game, just about lose it, and win it again.

"I’m really proud of the team. I think it speaks to the fact they are learning as a team, but more importantly they’ve got some really clear solutions when those moments come."

Joseph said it was particularly pleasing to pull one out of the fire against a top-quality team.

He also highlighted the composure under pressure as the Highlanders, who had 353m gained to the Crusaders’ 489m, kept their discipline and defence intact in the final stages of the game.

Rookie No 8 Lucas Casey did not have statistics that jumped off the page — 14m gained on six carries, and seven attempted tackles (three missed) — but he was mostly solid in his debut.

"I thought he contributed really, really well," Joseph said.

"It’s a level up from what he’s probably used to, in a position he’s probably never played, against last year’s champions.

"He didn’t get a lot of opportunities to show the skills he has out on the edge, because it was a really tough sort of game.

"As the competition starts loosening up, there will be more opportunities for Lucas to shine."

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai made a successful return from injury with a team-high 14 carries, four defenders beaten and — of course — a turnover.

"Jim, in my mind, is the ultimate leader.

"He had a broken arm, he had a knee operation, he missed the preseason, and he’s not 100% yet.

"But he’s 100% our leader. I’m really proud of him."

Fellow co-captain Hugh Renton got through 40 minutes for the Bravehearts in their 33-19 win over the Crusaders Development team in Timaru on Saturday.

It seems unlikely Renton will immediately return to the top team for the game against the Chiefs this Saturday night, so he might get another run for the Bravehearts on Friday.

The other eyebrow-raising Super Rugby result at the weekend was in Lautoka.

Moana Pasifika were tipped to struggle without Ardie Savea but new captain Miracle Fai’ilagi scored two tries in a 46-20 win at the Fijian Drua’s fortress.

The Chiefs scratched out a 19-15 win in a physical battle with the Blues at Eden Park, the Brumbies thumped the Force 56-24 in Perth, and Waratahs winger Max Jorgensen scored a stunner in a 36-12 win over the Reds in Sydney.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz