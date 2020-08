PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Highlanders outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder referees the under-12 match between West Taieri and Green Island at Miller Park on Saturday.

Milner-Skudder was one of nearly 30 Highlanders who refereed junior rugby games in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Highlanders refereed the games as part of their commitment to the grassroots section of the game.