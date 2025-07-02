Baby's body found in wheelie bin in Auckland

Police at the scene in Ponsonby. Photo: RNZ

A baby's body was found in a bin in Auckland late last night, sparking a homicide investigation.

Auckland City Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the newborn baby was found in a wheelie bin outside an address on Renall St, in Ponsonby, about 10pm.

"A woman is in custody and police are speaking with her to establish the circumstances around what has occurred."

He said police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter.

"This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and there is a person's wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs.

"Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with."

He said a post-mortem was ongoing today to determine the next steps in the investigation.

"The result is not yet known, and police will provide further updates as the investigation allows," Det Insp Beard said.

"We would ask the public to avoid speculation given what has occurred and allow investigators to carry out their work."

Photo: RNZ

Police would be carrying out an area canvass as part of the investigation.

"We will be seeking CCTV from residents in the street and also searching other wheelie bins in order to secure any additional evidence that may be relevant to the investigation."

He said there would be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continued.

"Members of the public can be assured there is no risk to public safety."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to make a report via 105, using the file number 250630/9878 and quote 'Operation Yarrow'.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org