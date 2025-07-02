New Cook Strait ferry due in Wellington

The Stena Livia (pictured) is replacing Bluebridge's Strait Feronia. Photo: Supplied / StraitNZ

Bluebridge's new Cook Strait ferry is set to arrive in Wellington.

In a post on its Facebook page, Bluebridge said the Livia was scheduled to sail into the capital about 8am tomorrow.

After completing a full dry dock in Denmark the ship had departed Europe and made its way through the Panama Canal and on to New Zealand.

The company announced in March this year it was buying the vessel to replace the Strait Feronia, which first launched in 1997.

At the time, StraitNZ chief executive Shane McMahon said the company was familiar with the vessel type and knew it was well suited to work on Cook Strait.

McMahon said the new ship would provide a 10% increase in vehicle capacity and increase Bluebridge passenger capacity significantly with further alterations.

Bluebridge said the Livia would sail into Wellington harbour escorted by tugs.

It invited the public to view the arrival from Oriental Bay where it would be handing out coffee in a Bluebridge keep cup, chocolate fish and a chance to win a return trip on the ship.

As the Stena Livia, the ship had sailed for the Stena Line between Germany and Latvia. It began sailing in 2008.