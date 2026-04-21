Star winger scratched, but on the mend

Ryan Bambry. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Star Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau is recovering well from his nasty head knock but will not get to break fresh ground this weekend.

Tangitau is scratched for Super Round at the new Christchurch stadium after being knocked out during the 47-40 loss to the Blues at Eden Park on Friday night.

‘‘I caught up with Tangi this morning,’’ Highlanders coach Ryan Bambry said yesterday.

‘‘He’s pretty good, considering the nasty knock that he received, and he’s just going through his return-to-play protocols.

‘‘He’s definitely out this weekend, but hopefully we see him pretty soon.’’

It was a no-arms challenge from Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan that caused the injury to Tangitau.

Sullivan was given a yellow card, seemingly given some leniency as the Highlanders winger had started to slip, and he has not been called to front the judiciary.

Bambry said there were ‘‘a few dings’’ in the Highlanders squad after the Blues game and some players were getting further assessments before team naming day tomorrow.

They gave it a good crack at Eden Park, where they have not won since 2018, and did some good things with the ball, but left themselves too much work to do to get back in the game.

It is an intriguing couple of weeks for the Highlanders, and not only because they really need to start winning to keep their playoff hopes alive.

They get to experience the $672 million One New Zealand Stadium, playing the doomed Moana Pasifika team on Sunday, and they stay in Christchurch for a few days before flying to Fiji to face the Drua.

‘‘It will be awesome,’’ Bambry said.

‘‘All the boys love touring, and it will be good to stimulate the group and have something fresh.

‘‘It will be good to get away and reassess where we’re at. We’re pretty clear on what we need to do to get into the scrap and get into the last six.

‘‘Anyone can beat anyone if they execute on their day. It’s going to be an arm-wrestle to get into the six, but we’re confident if we can execute, we can get ourselves in there.’’

Bambry said the Highlanders did not necessarily expect to encounter a Moana Pasifika side with extra motivation this weekend following news of their imminent demise.

‘‘They’re a passionate side as it is, and they’re pretty motivated to win every week.’’

Bambry, also an Otago assistant, is revelling in his role at the Highlanders after joining as an early-season replacement for new national pathways coach Kane Jury.

‘‘I’ve loved it. It’s something I’ve wanted to be involved in for a while now.

‘‘Getting into this building and trying to have an impact ... I love this place, I love the players and everyone involved.

‘‘Turning up every Monday, despite some inconsistent results, the playing group just move on and are keen to get cracking for the coming week. I’ve been really impressed with that.’’

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz