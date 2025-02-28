Home advantage in match away

Exciting winger Caleb Tangitau is delighted to be getting starting time with the Highlanders. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Caleb Tangitau will be playing at home tonight.

Fear not — the exciting new Highlanders winger will still be lining up with the away team when they tackle Moana Pasifika at North Harbour Stadium.

It is just that as a true "Westie", who was born and raised on the North Shore and attended Westlake Boys’ High School, he will be on familiar territory and have plenty of supporters in the stands.

"The family are real happy that I get to come and play in front of them," Tangitau said.

It has been a whirlwind couple of years for Tangitau.

He does not turn 22 until next month, but the flyer has already crammed in a fulltime contract with the All Blacks Sevens — and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games — and a handful of games over two seasons for the Blues.

But he hungered for more action, and when the Highlanders came calling, he weighed up the benefits of seeking a fresh opportunity with the wrench of leaving home and forging a new life in Dunedin.

"I was nervous when I first made my decision, but as soon as I moved down, I’ve been loving it.

"The boys are real welcoming, and the coaches. I’m really enjoying myself."

The path from the Blues to the Highlanders has become well-trodden in recent times.

Tangitau is joined this year by fellow Blues refugee Soane Vikena, while Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Tanielu Tele’a made the move last season.

"I asked Nielu [Tele’a], who I’m pretty close with, how it was down here, and he said it was good.

"I had a lot of conversations with my family and that helped a bit.

"They’re probably the main reason why I play rugby. We’ve been through a lot together, me and my mum.

"But for my career, and for my family, I thought it was best to come down.

"Mum was a bit upset. She didn’t really want me to leave.

"But I’m growing. And getting to play here ... she’s really happy for me."

Tangitau said he had suffered no homesickness as he had already had a taste of being away from home when he was based in Mt Maunganui on sevens duty.

Playing the Blues last week, and helping the Highlanders to a dramatic win over his old team despite being reduced to 13 men, was a highlight.

"It was a bit weird. But it was definitely a game I’d circled on my calendar, and it was real cool to get that win.

"It was a crazy game. First time playing in front of the Zoo.

"And I didn’t realise we were down to 13 until we were down at a lineout and we had backs in the lineout."

He prefers the right wing, but Tangitau said he was enjoying playing on the left for the Highlanders.

Tonight will be special for the winger — he has Tongan heritage and his father, Vaea, played sevens for Tonga — and the other Pasifika players in the Highlanders.

Not only is the opposition Moana Pasifika, but it is Super Rugby’s culture round.

It will also be fascinating to see if the Highlanders can really get up again just six days after their heroics against the Blues.

They know Moana offer an immense physical challenge, and that patience might be required to break them down.

The Highlanders have the bye next week and would go into it smiling if they can lace together back-to-back victories.