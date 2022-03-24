Thursday, 24 March 2022

Lentjes back as Highlanders prepare for Blues

    James Lentjes. Photo: Getty Images
    Co-captain James Lentjes will return to the Highlanders in one of five changes to the team's starting line-up.

    Lentjes comes in at openside flanker, replacing Gareth Evans, for the team's game against the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night.

    Daniel Lienert-Brown starts at loosehead prop for an absent Ethan de Groot in the other change to the forwards.

    In the backs Fetuli Paea returns at centre, as Scott Gregory moves in one spot in place of an injured Thomas Umaga-Jensen at second five.

    Sam Gilbert moves to fullback and Ngane Punivai comes on to the right wing.

    The team will take the field for the first time in two weeks, having missed last week due to Covid-19 in the squad.

    Kick-off is at 4.35pm.

    Highlanders team to play the Blues

    Sam Gilbert, Ngane Punivai, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Fabian Holland, Gareth Evans, Folau Fakatava, Vilimoni Koroi, Hugh Renton.

