Not even Hooper can save the Waratahs

Star forward: Michael Hooper is back from a stint in Japan. Rugby is not a one-man game but genius Wallabies flanker Hooper is no ordinary man. The Waratahs will go as far as he can take them.
Star back: Looks like first five Will Donaldson will miss the start of the season. When he returns, his development will be vital for the Tahs.
Exciting prospect: Some league converts work, some don’t. New South Wales fans are hoping Tevita Vuna, who comes over from Manly, will be an example of the former. Played rugby as a kid and can cover the back three.
Random player from history: Matt Dunning. Who doesn’t miss Matt Dunning?
Wait, he plays on this team?: South African-born prop Ruan Smith completes the set by joining his fifth Australian Super Rugby team.
Nickname (rated out of 10): 8. It’s a very good nickname, evoking both the rural hinterland (fence posts) and cruisin’ on the interislander (the musicians). Wait, really? Yep, the Australian version of the waratah is a flower, the state emblem of New South Wales.
Jersey (rated out of 10): 6. A solid strip. The Waratahs have been in Cambridge blue forever, and they don’t tend to muck around with it.
Last year: Absolutely atrocious. Last in Super Rugby AU (eight games, zero wins), and last in Super Rugby Transtasman (five games, zero wins). Awful.
Predicted finish: 11th. Hooper’s return is massive but this is not a team that will be threatening the playoffs.