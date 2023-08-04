Otago decent but defeated in NPC opener

Otago's Sam Gilbert. Photo: Getty Images

Otago were edged 27-15 by Tasman in the opening game of the NPC in Nelson tonight.

The visitors played like they could have used another warm-up game or two. But they also showed some good signs.

Debutant prop Rohan Wingham impressed at loosehead. He has played most of his rugby on the other side, so that will boost his curriculum vitae.

Jona Nareki sparkled every now and then and his left boot came in handy. He has a good punt and he made some nice clearances.

No 8 Sam Fischli was threatening close to the ruck and got away some deft offloads. And Thomas Umaga-Jensen was a powerhouse in the midfield.

He entered the game early for Waisake Naholo. Naholo’s Otago debut lasted about 15 minutes before hobbled off with a crook left leg.

The first half could have gone a lot better. It could have been a lot worse as well.

Otago conceded a lineout penalty seconds into the game. The Mako strung phase after phase together and eventually a gap emerged.

Max Hicks flicked a between-the-legs pass to Levi Aumua who charged into the 22, but his pass was spelt forward by Macca Springer with the line wide open.

Moments later David Havili got a cracking offload to flanker Anton Segner and Springer was there to take the last pass to score and redeem himself.

Timoci Tavatavanawai nailed Otago fullback Finn Hurley in a heavy tackle to help force a turnover.

Tasman used the position to launch another onslaught. Otago held off the lineout drive and their scrum was firm as well.

Henry Bell mopped up some loose ball at the back of the lineout and Otago were able to get out of their own half.

Sam Gilbert drilled a late penalty to close the gap to 7-3 at the break.

Otago started the second half with Fischli busting a tackle and getting an offload to Sean Withy, who charged up field. Nareki made a weaving run from his own territory as well.

Neither came to anything. Instead it was Tasman who stuck.

Replacement midfielder Alex Nankivell ran into a massive hole created when Jake Te Hiwi rushed up out of the line.

Te Hiwi got back to make a critical tackle. But Nankivell stayed in the action and crashed over from the ruck.

Taine Robinson knocked over a penalty to open up a 17-3 buffer.

But the Mako were caught napping at the restart. No-one wanted to catch it and Nareki pounced.

He collected the ball untouched. Got the overhead pass to Umaga-Jensen who stormed towards the corner and got an inside ball to lock Will Tucker to score.

Otago took a turn to have a sleep. Halfback Noah Hotham put up a box kick which found acres of space.

Caleb Leef turned around and gave chase. But Springer rushed by, got the bounce and scored in the corner.

The winger was in the action again but this time down the other end.

Springer almost gathered in an intercept. But it bobbled out into the arms of Te Hiwi, who had plenty to do but somehow muscled over from seven metres out.

The win slipped further out of reach when Robinson added a second penalty with 15 minutes remaining.

Otago’s bench made an impact and the visitors did a lot of attacking in the final quarter of the game.

The scores

Tasman 27 (Macca Springer 2, Alex Nankivell tries; Taine Robinson con 3, pen 2)

Otago 15 (Will Tucker, Jake Te Hiwi tries; Sam Gilbert con, pen)

Halftime: 7-3.