Monday, 14 September 2020

Suspension likely in wake of tackle

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Otago

    Auckland replacement back Simon Hickey is felled in an illegal tackle by Otago midfielder Sio...
    Auckland replacement back Simon Hickey is felled in an illegal tackle by Otago midfielder Sio Tomkinson at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Otago midfielder Sio Tomkinson looks as if he is about to have an enforced stint on the sideline and it could be for some time.

    Tomkinson was shown a red card in the dying minutes of the match between Otago and Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

    Tomkinson went in hard to tackle Auckland replacement back Simon Hickey and his shoulder collided with the jaw of Hickey. The Aucklander went down like a sack of spuds.

    Hickey appeared to be out cold and lay on the ground.

    After reviewing the footage on the big screen, referee James Munro issued a red card.

    Tomkinson is a rugged defender and hits hard.

    He picked up a yellow card for the Highlanders in its match against the Brumbies in February this year for a tough tackle on Brumbies fullback Tom Banks. He was then given a yellow card when playing for the Highlanders against the Crusaders in Christchurch last month after colliding with prop Oliver Jager.

    Now, with a red card, Tomkinson may be looking at missing a few weeks for what was a dangerous tackle.

    Otago coach Tom Donnelly said Tomkinson got that tackle wrong and he may be looking at some time on the sideline.

    The aggressive nature of his game, including the tackling, was not something he wanted to take away from Tomkinson.

    A judicial hearing is expected to take place sometime this week.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter