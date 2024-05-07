Pledger in starting XV to take on Argentina

Dylan Pledger. PHOTO: NZ RUGBY

Otago halfback Dylan Pledger will be hoping for a dry ball tonight.

Pledger has been named to start for the New Zealand under-20 team in their game against Argentina under-20 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

It is the second round of the inaugural Rugby Championship youth competition, and the Baby Blacks will be eager for a victory to follow their opening 13-13 draw against South Africa.

That game was played on a waterlogged pitch following a long period of heavy rain, and the quality of rugby naturally suffered as a result.

Pledger has risen steadily through the ranks and is now a member of the Highlanders high-performance programme following two years with the New Zealand Schools team.

He is a busy, darty halfback with quick feet and a handy boot.

Pledger is one of seven new starting players from New Zealand’s opening game.

He is joined by Auckland first five Rico Simpson, a genuine talent who helped Sacred Heart College win the 1A schools competition for the first time in 58 years.

Wellington second five Tofuka Paongo, Auckland winger King Maxwell and Manawatu fullback Sam Cole are the other new faces in the backline.

Tasman flanker Matt Lowe and North Harbour lock Cam Christie join the pack.

Otago midfielder Josh Whaanga is again in the reserves but front-rower A-One Lolofie misses out.

NZ under-20

The team

Sam Coles, King Maxwell, Xavi Taele, Tofuka Paongo, Frank Vaenuku, Rico Simpson, Dylan Pledger, Malachi Wrampling, Matt Lowe, Andrew Smith, Liam Jack, Cam Christie, Joshua Smith, Vernon Bason (captain), Will Martin. Reserves: Manumaua Letiu, Sika Pole, Kurene Luamanuvae, Tom Allen, Johnny Lee, Ben O’Donovan, Cooper Grant, Josh Whaanga.