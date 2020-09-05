Saturday, 5 September 2020

King's and OBHS to meet in final

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. School Rugby

    King's players celebrate their win over Southland Boys'. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Otago Boys' and King's will meet in the premiership final of the Otago Premier School competition next weekend.

    Otago Boy's dispatched Dunstan 69-0 in the semifinal, while King's edged Southland Boys' 29-23 in the other.

    In the middle four, John McGlashan eased past Otago Boys' 2nds  36-0 and will play St Kevin's in the final. St Kevin's secure its berth with a 35-25 win against Mt Aspiring.

    In the bottom four, Wakatipu beat the Combined Coeds 59-12 and South Otago edge Waitaki Boys 25-17 in the other semifinal.

