King's and OBHS to meet in final

King's players celebrate their win over Southland Boys'. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago Boys' and King's will meet in the premiership final of the Otago Premier School competition next weekend.

Otago Boy's dispatched Dunstan 69-0 in the semifinal, while King's edged Southland Boys' 29-23 in the other.

In the middle four, John McGlashan eased past Otago Boys' 2nds 36-0 and will play St Kevin's in the final. St Kevin's secure its berth with a 35-25 win against Mt Aspiring.

In the bottom four, Wakatipu beat the Combined Coeds 59-12 and South Otago edge Waitaki Boys 25-17 in the other semifinal.