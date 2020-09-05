King's and OBHS to meet in final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago Boy's dispatched Dunstan 69-0 in the semifinal, while King's edged Southland Boys' 29-23 in the other.
In the middle four, John McGlashan eased past Otago Boys' 2nds 36-0 and will play St Kevin's in the final. St Kevin's secure its berth with a 35-25 win against Mt Aspiring.
In the bottom four, Wakatipu beat the Combined Coeds 59-12 and South Otago edge Waitaki Boys 25-17 in the other semifinal.