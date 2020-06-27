King's First XV too good for defending champs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
King's First XV won 28-16 after leading 17-16 at halftime in what was a bruising encounter at the Littlebourne ground in Dunedin.
Otago Boys' hosted the match but did not have much territory.
In other results, Dunstan High School won at home 22-21 over John McGlashan College, while Southland Boys High School won 57-3 over Mount Aspiring College in Invercargill.
In the championship section, Otago Boys' High School seconds beat St Kevin's College 28-12, while Wakatipu beat Combined co-ed schools 38-3 in Mosgiel.
Waitaki Boys' High School and South Otago drew 17-17.