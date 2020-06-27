King's First XV too good for defending champs

King's High School showed its credentials at the Otago Premier Schools rugby competition, beating defending champions Otago Boys' High School today.



King's First XV won 28-16 after leading 17-16 at halftime in what was a bruising encounter at the Littlebourne ground in Dunedin.

Otago Boys' hosted the match but did not have much territory.

King's First XV players celebrate victory over Otago Boys' High School on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

In other results, Dunstan High School won at home 22-21 over John McGlashan College, while Southland Boys High School won 57-3 over Mount Aspiring College in Invercargill.

In the championship section, Otago Boys' High School seconds beat St Kevin's College 28-12, while Wakatipu beat Combined co-ed schools 38-3 in Mosgiel.

Waitaki Boys' High School and South Otago drew 17-17.