Neptune second behind Jasi in championships

Dunedin club Neptune finished second at the Otago-Canterbury-West Coast championships.

The club scored 3391 points over the meeting. Points were accumulated during the evening final sessions.

Christchurch club Jasi was first with 3806 points.

Zenith was Otago’s next-best club, finishing ninth overall.

Neptune swimmers provided the majority of Otago’s success in super finals on the last two evenings.

Erika Fairweather (14) claimed second in the 100m freestyle and third in the 50m freestyle and 200m breaststroke.

Jessica Scott also secured three placings, with seconds in the 100m and 200m butterfly, and third in the 200m IM.

Olivia Gold was third behind Scott in the 100 butterfly.

Molly Law finished third in the 100m freestyle, while Caitlin Deans and Cecilia Crooks were second and third respectively in the 400m IM.

Courtland Ellis was third in the 50m freestyle and Ben Carr was second in the 50m backstroke.

For Zenith, Tame Govaerts-Paul finished first in the 200m breaststroke in 2min 25.49sec and second in the 200m IM.