Big four back on court for King of Clay

From left, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray. Photo: Reuters

Rafa Nadal says the presence of his friends and rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray during a celebration of his glorious career at the French Open made an emotional Sunday evening all the more special.

Thousands of fans including defending men's and women's champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek wore brick-red 'Merci Rafa' shirts before 14-times Roland Garros champion Nadal was immortalised on Court Philippe Chatrier with a plaque.

The loudest cheers, however, came when Federer, Djokovic and Murray stepped onto the hallowed clay court to share a few words and laughs with Nadal after the Spaniard had welled up watching a video of his greatest moments.

"I didn't know, but I imagined they would come. The agendas of people sometimes are difficult. But of course, they knew that they were going to make the day very special," Nadal told a packed news conference in Paris.

"Novak is playing here, so it's easier. But Andy and Roger coming meant a lot to me because they represent a very important part of my tennis career. In some ways we pushed each other to the limits. That's the truth.

"We were four of the best rivals. In some way when you're only two, you can lose a bit the motivation because the other starts losing or gets injured. Here, you never had to imagine, because always one of the four was winning the tournament.

"We achieved our dreams. And probably because of that kind of rivalry we raised the numbers of the history of tennis to the next level. That helps to the next generation to try to improve them. I'm sure that's going to happen."

Rafa Nadal acknowledges the crowd at Roland Garos on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Nadal, who ended his career after representing Spain in the Davis Cup in November last year, said he had "infinite gratitude" for the people who ensured his name was permanently etched on the main showcourt at Roland Garros.

"I never thought about becoming one of the best players of all time or winning Grand Slams. I just worried about trying to improve every single day," he added.

"I felt that way during all my career. Probably step by step, that's why I was able to build my career, this successful career. Because I always had doubts, and I never considered myself that good.

"Of course numbers are amazing, but I never considered myself somebody special. I'm not trying to be humble. Of course my results were there, but every time I went on court, I had the feeling that I could lose. I never lost that feeling during all those years.

"That probably helped me, that feeling, but overall in my long career, without a doubt, that was important."