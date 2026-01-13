American duo start classic with convincing wins

Eliot Spizzirri of USA thanks the crowd after winning his first round men's singles match against Adrian Mannarino of France during the ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It was a standout day for American tennis at the ASB Classic yesterday, both Eliot Spizzirri and Jenson Brooksby recording straight-sets victories on centre court.

The day began with Spizzirri producing a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over France’s Adrian Mannarino in the opening match, before Brooksby followed with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over New Zealand wildcard James Watt.

Spizzirri said he was pleased with how he handled the challenge posed by the experienced Mannarino.

"I thought I played well — he’s a tricky opponent," Spizzirri said.

"He’s a little bit of an unorthodox player, but he’s had some unbelievable results, so I knew I had to bring my best, and felt like I managed things well throughout."

The win continued Spizzirri’s strong start in Auckland, after he recovered from a slow opening set the previous day against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final round of qualifying.

"I thought I wasn’t going to stay here too long when I was down 4-0.

"But I tried to take it point by point, and things ended up turning my way. So, happy with it. Happy how it worked out in the end."

Jenson Brooksby of USA celebrates after winning his first round men's singles match against James Watt of New Zealand during the ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland yesterday.

In the second match, Brooksby overcame spirited resistance from Watt, breaking once in each set to seal the win.

Despite facing pressure at key moments, including five saved match points late in the second set, Brooksby said he was happy with how he settled into the contest.

"I started to find a little bit better rhythm in my ground strokes, and I think I served pretty well, a high first percentage, and I got into the rhythm."

Brooksby said returning Watt’s serve, which was often around 220kmh, was a key focus.

"I thought if I was able to get the return in, especially pretty low anywhere in the court, I’d give myself a pretty good chance.

"I’ve had a couple matches against guys like Reilly Opelka and John Isner, so I knew what it’s like to face a tall guy with a big serve like that."

Brooksby said Watt showed plenty of promise.

"He’s got not just a big serve, but a pretty well-placed serve too, and mixed it up well.

"So, he’s really got that down, and then he plays good first-strike tennis. I think he’s raw, but he can get a lot better."

Also yesterday, fifth seed Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, beat French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-4; Francisco Comesana (Argentina) beat Valentin Royer (France) 6-4, 6-4; and seventh seed Sebastian Baez (Argentina) beat Emilio Nava of the United States 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

— Allied Media