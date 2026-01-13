American duo start classic with convincing wins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The day began with Spizzirri producing a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over France’s Adrian Mannarino in the opening match, before Brooksby followed with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over New Zealand wildcard James Watt.
Spizzirri said he was pleased with how he handled the challenge posed by the experienced Mannarino.
"I thought I played well — he’s a tricky opponent," Spizzirri said.
"He’s a little bit of an unorthodox player, but he’s had some unbelievable results, so I knew I had to bring my best, and felt like I managed things well throughout."
The win continued Spizzirri’s strong start in Auckland, after he recovered from a slow opening set the previous day against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final round of qualifying.
"I thought I wasn’t going to stay here too long when I was down 4-0.
"But I tried to take it point by point, and things ended up turning my way. So, happy with it. Happy how it worked out in the end."
Despite facing pressure at key moments, including five saved match points late in the second set, Brooksby said he was happy with how he settled into the contest.
"I started to find a little bit better rhythm in my ground strokes, and I think I served pretty well, a high first percentage, and I got into the rhythm."
Brooksby said returning Watt’s serve, which was often around 220kmh, was a key focus.
"I thought if I was able to get the return in, especially pretty low anywhere in the court, I’d give myself a pretty good chance.
"I’ve had a couple matches against guys like Reilly Opelka and John Isner, so I knew what it’s like to face a tall guy with a big serve like that."
Brooksby said Watt showed plenty of promise.
"He’s got not just a big serve, but a pretty well-placed serve too, and mixed it up well.
"So, he’s really got that down, and then he plays good first-strike tennis. I think he’s raw, but he can get a lot better."
Also yesterday, fifth seed Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, beat French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-4; Francisco Comesana (Argentina) beat Valentin Royer (France) 6-4, 6-4; and seventh seed Sebastian Baez (Argentina) beat Emilio Nava of the United States 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
— Allied Media