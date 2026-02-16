Results bode well for world cup meetings

Tom Sexton. Photo: Getty Images

Both New Zealand and Australian elite track cycling squads will approach the international season with confidence after strong performances at the Oceania Championships, which finished in Cambridge on Saturday.

The five-day meet was the first significant competition before both high-performance squads compete in UCI Track World Cups in Perth, Hong Kong and Malaysia next month.

Cycling New Zealand high-performance director Ryan Hollows said the competition was invaluable ahead of the three world cups.

"The world cups are important to ensure we can pick up quota and eligibility for the UCI World Championships and on to the Olympic Games. We are also wanting some good racing, bearing in mind we are still to select a team to the Commonwealth Games."

Hollows was impressed with the performance of sprinter Olivia King, who will partner Kiwi star Ellesse Andrews in the opening world cup in Perth.

"We’ve been without a women’s team sprint in the early part of the season, so Perth will be an important opportunity for Olivia and Ellesse to get more race experience under their belts and gain more tactical awareness."

Other New Zealand riders singled out include Tom Sexton, who won the points race, omnium and individual pursuit along with placing second in the madison.

"Ally Wollaston won her races in typical Ally fashion, and Bryony Botha was very impressive."

The Australian contingent was strong, Maeve Plouffe showing her class in endurance races.

Two Australian para cyclists, multiple world champions Korey Boddington and Jessica Gallagher, set the standard, while Devon Briggs was impressive for the Kiwi para riders.

Standouts on the final day included Sexton, who rode with authority to win the elite men’s points race, and Australian star Keira Will, who won the elite women’s race from New Zealand’s Pru Fowler.

The under-19 omniums were shared, New Zealand’s Riley Crampton winning the junior men and Australian Megan Moore the junior women.

The honours in the junior keirin finals were also shared, Australia’s Emily Watch winning the women’s and New Zealand’s Ben Murphy the men’s.

Tayle Ryan and Claudia Marcks made it an Australian double in the 1000m time trials. — Allied Media