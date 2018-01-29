Countback win keeps Balmacewen close to lead

Balmacewen kept in touch with the lead when it claimed a narrow win over Anderson’s Bay in the Dunedin club competition on Saturday.

Despite top player Paddy Ou being out with an ankle injury Balmacewen held on for a countback win in a tie of two halves which went on until late into the evening.

Anderson’s Bay won both rubbers in the upper order through Ryan Eggers and Lachie Kenneally but both were taken to the limit by Henry Neas and Nick Cutfield respectively in their singles, which were drawn-out three-setters.

However, Jessie Stevenson and Ilana Goossens were able to win in straight sets in the lower order and when the doubles were shared, also in straight sets, Balmacewen had the countback by eight sets to six.

St Clair continues to hold top place after beating North Otago 4-2. It was never in danger following 6-0, 6-0 wins by Mitchell Sizemore against Josh Dalziel and Tony Ryder over Nicky Wallace.

Robin Versteeg was struggling with injury but battled on before going down to youngster Kade Wilson 7-6, 6-4 and, playing with Ryder, lost a three-set double to Wilson and Wallace.

Jeff Elliotte and Sizemore were comfortable in the remaining top-order matches.

Taieri has struggled since its tertiary students left and it lost all six against Otago Boys’. Ayoub Ahmad was polished in beating Phil Williams 6-2, 6-4 and coach Mat McCutcheon, Zane Gray and Angus Faulks all won in two sets in both singles and doubles.

In the top doubles but Ahmad and McCutcheon were more severe on loose shots than Williams and Buskin, taking the match 6-3, 6-3.

Competition points

After round 10

St Clair 69, Balmacewen 60, OBHS 49, Anderson’s Bay 46, North Otago 30, Taieri 15.