Round two wins for St Clair, Balmacewen

Balmacewen 2 player Fergus Oberlin-Brown (15) plays a backhand shot during his singles tie at the Balmacewen courts on Saturday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

St Clair and the two Balmacewen teams claimed victories in the second round of the Dunedin club competition on Saturday.

Conditions were perfect for high-quality tennis with clear skies and no wind at the Balmacewen club.

The first tie featured St Clair against Anderson Bays Sharks 2.

At top singles, the hard-hitting Tim Wilans (St Clair) came up against the consistency of Mike Smith (Anderson Bay Sharks 2). Although Smith hung on admirably, Wilans had too much firepower and won 6-3, 6-2.

Mat Rusher then got one back for the Andy Bay 2 team as his depth and consistency got the better of Sam Sherburd, winning 6-3, 6-1.

With the tie at 1-1, the doubles expertise of St Clair veteran Jeff Elliotte shone through as he partnered Wilans and Sherburd to straight-sets victories to give St Clair a 3-1 win.

Ben Sinclair (Balmacewen 2) concentrates on his shot.

In the second tie, Otago Boys’ High School Taieri played Balmacewen 1.

Fresh off her senior women’s win, Charlie Byers (Taieri) suited up for the men’s competition, playing against Balmacewen’s David Barnard. After a blitzing start from Byers, Barnard tightened his game up, eventually winning 2-6, 6-1, 10-2.

In the other singles match, Gerard Farrell was not messing around as he beat Hayden Young 6-1, 6-0.

With Balmacewen 1 up 2-0 in the tie, Andrew Aitken was brought in for Taieri to partner Byers and Young in the remaining two doubles matches. However, this was not enough as the experience and guile of Nick Cutfield was too much, Balmacewen 1 winning 4-0.

Bryce Hoffman (Andersons Bay Sharks 1) reaches for a return.

The last tie featured Balmacewen 2 and Anderson Bays Sharks 1.

Balmacewen youngster Fergus Oberlin-Brown was promoted to play singles against Andy Bay stalwart Bryce Hoffman. Hoffman used all his drops to stay competitive, but Oberlin-Brown was able to hang tough and get through 7-5, 6-4.

The other singles was between Matt Nolan (Balmacewen 2) and Abraham Kam (Anderson Bays Sharks 1).

Holding easily throughout the match, Nolan was able to exert pressure on to Kam’s service games, eventually winning 6-2, 6-1.

Matthew Nolan from the Balmacewen club in action at Balmacewen on Saturday.

In the doubles, Nolan continued to serve bombs and partnered Ben Sinclair to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Kam and Anthony Mirfin.

Mirfin and Hoffman were able to get a consolation victory in the last doubles, beating Oberlin-Brown and Sinclair 6-4, 6-2, Balmacewen 2 winning the tie 3-1.

By: Paddy Ou