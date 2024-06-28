Southlander Sun qualifies for Wimbledon

New Zealand born Lulu Sun during French Open qualifications in May. Photo: Getty Images

Lulu Sun has broken a seven-year drought for New Zealand tennis after qualifying for the women's singles main draw at Wimbledon.

Three months after changing allegiance, 23-year-old Sun made the breakthrough by winning three matches at the qualifying tournament.

New Zealand has not had a player in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam tennis tournament since Marina Erakovic contested Wimbledon in 2017, in the last of her 28 appearances at one of the "Big Four" events.

Hopes were raised that Te Anau-born Sun could be a saviour when she switched allegiance from Switzerland in March.

The world No.123's ranking has remained steady since then following some solid results on the secondary ITF Tour and she lifted for this week's qualifying for the famous grass court tournament in London.

After beating Romania's Miriam Bulgaru in straight sets, Sun needed a tiebreaker to beat Gabriela Knutson of the Czech Republic in her second match.

A tense two-set win over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines - after battling back from 2-5 down in the first set - meant Sun would be among the 16 qualifiers for Wimbledon, who will learn their draw fate on Saturday.

Sun's only other appearance at a Grand Slam was at this year's Australian Open, when she lost in the first round while representing Switzerland.