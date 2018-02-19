Victory puts Andy Bay in second place

Ryan Eggers

Andersons Bay beat bottom-placed Taieri 5-1 on Saturday to move into second place in Dunedin club tennisLeader St Clair has a 2-1 advantage over OBHS in a contest in which the school-based team has dispensation for players involved in junior representative fixtures, and the top order will be completed in their own time.

The North Otago-Balmacewen tie, which was to be played in Oamaru, was rained off.

Main interest in the completed tie centred on the return of Carlos Reid for Taieri after some time away from the game. He lost to Ryan Eggers at No1 6-3, 7-5 after looking to work his way into contention in the second set.

The experienced Phil Mirfin and Gavin Mockford were too strong for Craig Buskin and Eli Newall respectively, while No4 Bailey Godkin beat Danny Fridberg 6-2, 7-6 to get the only bonus point for Taieri.

Andersons Bay won both doubles in straight sets with Lachie Kenneally partnering Mirfin and replacing Fridberg.

At St Clair the home team split the singles with Warren Watson beating Henry Dickson 6-1, 6-3, while Tony Ryder went down in three to Jason So after taking the first set but falling away to lose the third 6-0.

Watson and Ryder won the doubles in straight sets after coming back from 4-1 down in the decider.

Competition points

Completed ties in brackets

St Clair-69 (9), Andersons Bay-63 (10), Balmacewen-60 (9), OBHS-41 (8), North Otago-30 (9), Taieri-16 (10).