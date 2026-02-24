Kiwi flag bearer flying high as Games end

Luca Harrington, of Wānaka, carries the flag at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony, in Verona, yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Wānaka freeskier Luca Harrington flew the final flag for team New Zealand at the Winter Olympics yesterday morning.

The 22-year-old, who won bronze in the men’s freeski slopestyle, was New Zealand’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony in Verona, Italy.

Harrington said the honour was a special way to close out his debut Olympics.

"To be asked to carry the flag at the closing ceremony is a huge honour," Harrington said.

"This has been an incredible experience and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved as a team.

"You grow up watching moments like this and dreaming about being part of them, so this is super special for sure."

New Zealand chef de mission Marty Toomey said the campaign reflected the upward trajectory of New Zealand’s results after Beijing 2022.

"Milano Cortina has been a strong Games for us, both in terms of performances and setting a clear path for our snow sports athletes to follow for the next four years," Toomey said.

He believed the Kiwis had delivered on the Italian slopes and was proud of the entire 17-strong team.

"We had 10 athletes progress through to finals, with a total of 14 finals appearances across the Games which is a superb effort.

"For our team to earn 11 Olympic diplomas, awarded for a top-eight finish in a final — compared to three in Beijing — shows real growth across the team," Toomey said.

The ceremony included dancing and musical acts. PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand secured three medals at Milano Cortina, equalling Beijing’s medal tally and making it the team’s most successful Games.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed two silver medals in snowboard big air and snowboard slopestyle, while Harrington added a bronze in the freeski slopestyle.

Sadowski-Synnott’s performance saw her become the world’s most decorated Olympic snowboarder.

"Zoi is the goat — plain and simple," Toomey said.

"To see her make history again at these Games speaks to her consistency, professionalism and ability to perform under pressure.

"She is a wonderful human being and a great team person."

Several other athletes produced notable performances.

Dane Menzies progressed to two finals and qualified top of the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifiers, while alpine skier Alice Robinson recorded two top-eight finishes and was just 0.18sec outside a silver medal in one of the closest races of the Games.

"These performances show the depth Snow Sports NZ has developed across various snow disciplines," Toomey said.

"The NZ team has performed well and I’m excited to see what this group can do in the coming Olympic cycle."

— Allied Media