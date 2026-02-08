Kiwi snowboarders miss out on medals at Winter Games

New Zealand's Dane Menzies in action during his third run in the Men's Snowboard Big Air final at the Livigno Snow Park. Photo: Reuters

First-time Winter Olympian Dane Menzies has slipped off the podium late to finish sixth in the men's snowboard Big Air final at Milano Cortina 2026.

One of three Kiwis in the 12-man final, Menzies, 20, sat third after the opening two runs, one of the few with consistent performances across both attempts.

The door was still wide open for those behind him to improve their standings and he was surpassed by NZ-born American Ollie Martin. Italian favourite Ian Matteoli and eventual winner Kira Kimura from Japan.

Needing a big jump to retain his medal hopes, Menzies could not control his landing, faceplanting hard into the hard snow.

"Super stoked, but pretty bummed at the same time, just to not land that last one," he told Sky Sport. "Only up from here, so I'm happy.

"It was awesome. Definitely, everyone was pretty locked in, but it was nice to have [teammates] there to chill.

"So far, super special and realising this is a big deal. Definitely hungry for more and looking forward to the next."

Kimura had the best jump of the opening round, but crashed on landing on his second. He responded magnificently with his third, recording the best score of the night and finishing with the two best for a comprehensive victory.

Teammate Ryoma Kimata finished second, while defending champion Yiming Su of China took the bronze medal.

American-born Kiwi Lyon Farrell was the best of the NZ contingent through the opening round, but could not replicate that performance across the second and third, finishing eighth, while Rocco Jamieson was one place back.

All three will return to competition on Tuesday (NZT) for slopestyle qualifying.