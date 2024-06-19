SailGP not returning to Lyttelton in 2025

Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will not be held on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour next year after SailGP withdrew from its hosting agreement with ChristchurchNZ.

The decision follows two iterations of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch, as part of a four-year partnership with ChristchurchNZ, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and New Zealand Major Events.

The original agreement, which included Christchurch and Auckland alternating as hosts between Seasons 3 and 6, was varied in 2023 when SailGP shifted from Auckland due to land restrictions surrounding the venue.

With the original intention to host two events fulfilled, ChristchurchNZ has accepted SailGP’s decision to withdraw from the 2025 hosting agreement.

"Hosting the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix has been a great success for Ōtautahi Christchurch," ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams said.

"Our major motivation for hosting the event was to showcase what a vibrant, world-class venue our city has become for major events.

"Given that the Season 4 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix was the world’s largest-ever ticketed sailing event that goal has been well and truly met."

SailGP managing director Andrew Thompson said: “Following SailGP’s sellout success in Season 3, we’re proud to have delivered another record-setting event in Season 4, which engaged the local community, generated significant benefits throughout the region and put the beauty of Christchurch and New Zealand firmly on the world stage.”

A post-event report for SailGP by Deloitte says the event had a total economic benefit of $33.7 million to the host region and was seen by a global broadcast audience of 74.6 million.