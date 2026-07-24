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Yachting

YachtingJuly 10

NZ crews on a high

New Zealand has produced a new world champion crew and been crowned the world’s top 29er nation after a landmark performance at the 29er World Championships in Kiel, Germany.
NZ crews on a high
NZ crews on a high
YachtingMay 4

City of Sails confirmed as Ocean Race stopover

Auckland will live up to its title as the City of Sails when the Ocean Race returns to New Zealand shores next year.
City of Sails confirmed as Ocean Race stopover
City of Sails confirmed as Ocean Race stopover
YachtingJanuary 1

Last boat reaches Hobart

The Millennium Falcon of Star Wars fame was a worn-out spacecraft that still managed to pull off some of the more impressive feats in the universe.
YachtingDecember 25

Sydney-Hobart forecast calmer than last year

The Sydney to Hobart’s race briefing began with a minute’s silence for the two sailors who died in last year’s event, and ended with indications the fatal conditions will not repeat.
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YachtingAugust 14

Cup changes won’t affect Bond

Hamish Bond cannot be replaced.
Cup changes won’t affect Bond
Cup changes won’t affect Bond
YachtingApril 1

Auckland not hosting next America's Cup

Team New Zealand says Auckland will not host the next America's Cup after the event failed to get government backing.
Auckland not hosting next America's Cup
Auckland not hosting next America's Cup
YachtingOctober 12

Team NZ dominant in opening America's Cup races

New Zealand have beaten Britain in the America's Cup opening races, the holders mastering the tricky sea and wind conditions better and setting the pace in the early skirmishes.
Team NZ dominant in opening America's Cup races
Team NZ dominant in opening America's Cup races
YachtingJune 19

SailGP not returning to Lyttelton in 2025

The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will not be held on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour next year after SailGP withdrew from its hosting agreement with ChristchurchNZ.
SailGP not returning to Lyttelton in 2025
SailGP not returning to Lyttelton in 2025
YachtingApril 18

Team New Zealand christen new America's Cup boat

After three years of design, innovation and build work, Team New Zealand have launched Taihoro - the boat they will sail in their defence of the 37th America's Cup.
Team New Zealand christen new America's Cup boat
Team New Zealand christen new America's Cup boat