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Yachting
Yachting
July 10
NZ crews on a high
New Zealand has produced a new world champion crew and been crowned the world’s top 29er nation after a landmark performance at the 29er World Championships in Kiel, Germany.
Yachting
May 4
City of Sails confirmed as Ocean Race stopover
Auckland will live up to its title as the City of Sails when the Ocean Race returns to New Zealand shores next year.
Yachting
January 1
Last boat reaches Hobart
The Millennium Falcon of Star Wars fame was a worn-out spacecraft that still managed to pull off some of the more impressive feats in the universe.
Yachting
December 25
Sydney-Hobart forecast calmer than last year
The Sydney to Hobart’s race briefing began with a minute’s silence for the two sailors who died in last year’s event, and ended with indications the fatal conditions will not repeat.
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Yachting
August 14
Cup changes won’t affect Bond
Hamish Bond cannot be replaced.
Yachting
April 1
Auckland not hosting next America's Cup
Team New Zealand says Auckland will not host the next America's Cup after the event failed to get government backing.
Yachting
October 12
Team NZ dominant in opening America's Cup races
New Zealand have beaten Britain in the America's Cup opening races, the holders mastering the tricky sea and wind conditions better and setting the pace in the early skirmishes.
Yachting
June 19
SailGP not returning to Lyttelton in 2025
The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will not be held on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour next year after SailGP withdrew from its hosting agreement with ChristchurchNZ.
Yachting
April 18
Team New Zealand christen new America's Cup boat
After three years of design, innovation and build work, Team New Zealand have launched Taihoro - the boat they will sail in their defence of the 37th America's Cup.
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