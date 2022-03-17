Anzac Day events to take different form

The Dunedin RSA is determined to commemorate Anzac Day this year and hold its annual Poppy Day collection, albeit it in a reduced format.

Anzac Day convener Lieutenant-commander (retired) Rob Tomlinson said the day’s commemorations would be very different from usual, due to the Omicron outbreak and the Red traffic light setting.

"National RSA guidelines have asked each RSA to try to hold a service that has meaning, while also protecting the public and veterans," he said.

In Dunedin, there would be a very small invitation-only event at the cenotaph to lay wreaths, but the main Anzac Day dawn service would be prerecorded.

On Anzac Day, it will be available to view online on Channel 39-Southern TV, from 6am.

Dunedin City Council events co-ordinator Allison Wallace confirmed the council was working with the Dunedin RSA to produce an online video for this year’s Anzac Day commemorations.

"The continuing Covid-19 Red traffic light restrictions unfortunately mean people are not able to gather in the normal way for this year’s Anzac Day services, but hopefully the video will help people pay their respects on April 25," she said.

With regard to the usual posy laying ceremony at the Andersons Bay Cemetery services section, Mr Tomlinson said discussions were continuing.

"What may happen is that we may have a supply of poppies available at the cemetery, so that people can visit and lay them on the graves at their leisure," he said.

- The annual Poppy Day collection is also affected by the Red light setting.

Dunedin RSA and Welfare Trust administrator Sally Turner said it had been decided it would not be possible to rely on volunteers to staff the usual 35 stands in the city.

Instead, it was hoped to place about six stands at sites such as supermarkets, and otherwise to have boxes of poppies available for people to pick up before Anzac Day.

Posters will also be displayed around the city featuring a QR code people could scan to make a donation to the Poppy Day cause.

Funds donated will go to the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust to be used to assist veterans and their families with one-off expenses.

