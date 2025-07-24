Fine concert an antidote to winter chill

DUNEDIN SYMPHONY

ORCHESTRA PRESENTS

"SUBLIME SCHUBERT"

Sunday, July 20

King’s & Queen’s PAC

A crowd-pleasing showcase of music by some of the world’s greatest Baroque and Classical era composers delighted a capacity audience at Sunday’s second Dunedin Symphony Orchestra "Sublime Schubert" concert.

Last weekend’s pair of DSO matinee series concerts were both very popular, showing that this relaxed approach to midwinter music remains a hit with local audiences.

Sunday’s concert began with Handel’s famous Music for the Royal Fireworks, an exuberant Baroque celebration featuring a substantial overture and several dance-like movements, which the orchestra tackled with spirited aplomb led by visiting conductor Benjamin Bayl.

Then, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra principal oboe Robert Orr joined the DSO as soloist in Mozart’s lively Oboe Concerto in C major.

Filled with brilliant, virtuosic passages and including a series of spectacular soloist cadenzas, the concerto was given a masterful performance by Orr, with sterling support from the orchestra. Both soloist and ensemble worked beautifully together to bring this lyrical and playful piece to life.

The concert’s second half featured Schubert’s dramatic, high-energy Symphony No 4 in C minor — dubbed "Tragic" by the 19 year-old composer.

Filled with Schubert’s signature beautiful melodies and rhythmic interplay, the piece gave the orchestra’s various sections ample chances to shine, which they made the most of. Particularly worthy of note was the superb performance by the woodwind section.

All in all, Sunday’s matinee concert was a wonderful musical treat, and a delightful antidote to the winter chill.