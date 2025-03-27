Opinion: S. Dunedin Futures nationally important

The highly anticipated latest iteration of the South Dunedin Futures Project re-emerged last week after a seemingly long gestation period. The narrowing of 16 potential options down to seven is welcomed.

The long-term resilience of South Dunedin suburbs in the face of flood threat and predicted rising groundwater levels is of huge significance, not only to the affected residents but for the long-term positive outlook for Dunedin city as a whole.

It is unconscionable that we would consider walking away from these vibrant and storied communities without a fight.

The first thing is not to overreact. As the October 2024 flooding event proved, even with more rainfall than the disastrous 2015 floods, with investment in existing pipes, pumping infrastructure and maintenance of mud tanks, the Dunedin City Council (DCC) teams were able to mitigate the worst.

This is no solace for those still severely impacted, but a much less damaging event in totality.

Credit where it is due to the maintenance teams at the DCC for learning the lessons and being prepared.

The issue of climate change adaptation is, of course, much bigger than a South Dunedin problem, but the work on South Dunedin Futures is seen as nationally significant given the depth of analysis undertaken.

The government is at present going through a climate change adaptation framework assessment.

A select committee has conducted a report which is now being assessed to inform policy development.

There needs to be the appropriate balance between proactive central and local government investment in the protection of communities and infrastructure, while acknowledging that there is also risk that property owners must bear. "Buyer beware" must be part of the equation.

The government cannot underwrite every single asset, we would break the country financially if we were to try. Our role is to keep properties and assets privately insurable in as many places as possible within fiscal constraints.

It’s why the very first commitment from New Zealand First’s Regional Infrastructure Fund was $200 million allocated specifically to flood protection projects around New Zealand, including funding for flood banks in West Taieri.

The DCC has some big decisions to make regarding how it factors South Dunedin Futures investments into its long-term plan.

Rates are already under enormous pressure, but doing nothing for South Dunedin is not an option.

We will all be following these proceedings closely and the government must be prepared to play its part.