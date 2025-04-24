Opinion: government leads charge on wool

Wool is on the comeback.

The recent announcement that woollen fibres are going to be used in government buildings and refurbishments is welcome news to our beleaguered sheep farmers and local manufacturing sector.

The recent history of the strong wool sector’s demise is well known.

For the last four decades there has been a steady decline in the fortunes of this once great industry as the ascendancy of synthetic alternatives, made from petrochemicals, started a race to the bottom.

It was costing more to shear a sheep than the income received from the wool clip — a disastrous outcome for the viability of hill country sheep farms and rural communities.

New Zealand First has campaigned on the preferencing of woollen fibres in government buildings over the last three elections.

Politicians talk a good game about backing our farmers but what were they actually doing?

Fortunately, this time we were able to get National on board via our coalition agreement.

The government has around 130 procurement arms, covering everything from schools and social housing to police stations and courthouses.

We have the ability to create significant demand and back our farmers and local manufacturers.

However, this is not a charity move.

There are quality underlying reasons why wool is making a comeback.

It is a miracle fibre — biodegradable, fire retardant, carbon negative, moisture absorbent, hypoallergenic and does not create dangerous micro plastics or require toxic PFAS (forever chemicals) to treat it like its synthetic alternatives.

In short, it provides far safer and healthier living spaces, the gold standard of sustainability.

The government is leading the way, but we hope the private sector and the general public will follow the lead and more carefully consider their own purchasing criteria.

That’s when we will really start moving the dial.

There is a general swing back towards natural fibres internationally as the world wakes up to the need for a more sustainable alternative to petrochemicals.

This provides New Zealand with a massive opportunity to be at the forefront.

Not only with wool but with timber, hemp and even harakeke (native flax) there is some incredible innovation and product development going on.

How do we harness this innovation rather than being a supplier of the raw material only and add value and create jobs here in Otago and New Zealand? That’s a broader discussion and one that New Zealand First are totally up for. Watch this space.