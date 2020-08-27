Pupils encouraged to create own websites

St Brigid’s School teacher Emily Gillan (centre) has taught her years 5 and 6 class how to create their own education websites. PHOTO: JOHN LEWIS

Give a child a laptop and they can play games for a day; teach them how to use it and they can educate themselves for a lifetime.

It sounds like a fishy proverb, but it’s a practice that is teaching pupils at St Brigid’s School how to be resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teacher Emily Gillan said her years 5 and 6 pupils were keen to learn how to create their own websites.

"So I thought that Covid-19 and the potential of home-learning returning, would be a real-life purpose to learn those skills.

"I also thought that the important skills they learned through this task would be helpful in improving their overall digital literacy and make it easier if we were to go into lockdown again."

Mrs Gillan said her pupils used a programme called Google Sites to create their websites on their Chromebooks.

"Their websites are great.

"They’ve got pages for subjects like reading, writing and maths, and then within those pages they have sub-pages that contain websites or links to online learning resources they use regularly, and that we’d be using if they were working from home.

"For example, a fantastic website for reading is called Epic! It is home to hundreds of e-books for the children to read. So there’s a page under reading with the Epic! website embedded into it."

Their websites also contain folders, where their work is stored in Google links, and they have a page for "amazing work", where they can upload photos or videos of work that they are particularly proud of.

She said the pupils also created a list of goals to work towards for the rest of the term.

"So they’ve added these to the website too, which means that if they’re working from home or accessing their website, they’ll be reminded of the goals they set for themselves.

"They’re still constantly adding things. They wanted an “about me” page, so they’ve added that too, which has details about their likes and dislikes.

"It’s an ongoing project I think."

She said the websites and google accounts were managed by the school, so only people within the school could view them.

"It definitely has made them super excited about working at home.

"They’ve already been straight home, showing their websites off to their parents."