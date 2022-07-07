Retirement after volunteering for 67 combined years

Hospice volunteers gardeners (from left) Maureen Baty (81), Irene Vare (88) and Heather Hore (75) have decided it is time to put away their gumboots. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Three gardeners have decided it’s time to put away their gumboots after a combined 67 years of volunteering for Otago Community Hospice.

Irene Vare (88) says she has been a hospice gardener for "20-odd years", Maureen Baty (81) is into her 16th year and Heather Hore (75) has spent 20 years in the garden after an 11-year stint as a volunteer cleaner.

"Perhaps it’s time for a change," Mrs Hore said.

"But it’s been a pleasure and we’ve loved working together. I think we all think alike. We see things the same way."

Conditions in the North East Valley hospice garden can be daunting — "it’s extremely frosty and cold down here in winter," Mrs Vare said.

Conversely, it has "a good summer climate", she said.

Mrs Baty agreed, saying plants put in during spring and summer grew well with little attention.

The women have always been prepared to cut back shrubs and divide plants — "the garden would be a wilderness otherwise after 20 years," Mrs Vare said.

Most of the large shrubs were there when the three began work, but many smaller perennials and herbs came from their own gardens.

The three women are still keen gardeners, but expect to confine themselves to their own properties from now on.

Their legacy is a well-maintained garden with many attractive plants from their own gardens.

