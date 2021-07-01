Science events in central city malls

New Zealand International Science Festival team members (from left) director Dan Hendra, associate director Andrea Liberatore, and marketing co-ordinator Angus McBryde show the brightly coloured festival-themed ‘‘door skin’’ at the Meridian Mall this week. Both the Meridian and Golden Centre malls will be science festival hubs. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Colourful new "door skins" adorn the automatic doors at the Meridian and Golden Centre malls, drawing attention to the New Zealand International Science Festival, which starts next week.

Festival director Dan Hendra said both malls would be major hubs for the science festival, hosting everything from activity stations to an indoor forest.

A flagship event will be the Outside Inside Forest, to be installed in the Meridian Mall’s lower level from July 12-18, when visitors will be able to learn about trees, bugs, birds, water, healthy homes, transport and marine ecosystems.

The malls will also host pop-up science and meet-a-scientist sessions, Mars Rover and Mission to Mars events.

A virtual reality and gaming centre, hosted by Code, will run from July 12-18 in what was the Aotea Gift Shop, featuring Mars Odyssey and Apollo 11 virtual reality experiences.

A creative programme entitled "Little Creatures" leads participants in description, drawing, and modelling.

A bugs and forest themed session will be at the Meridian Mall, underwater creatures at the Golden Centre, and space-themed creatures at Hanover Hall.

The festival runs from July 8-18 at dozens of venues across the city.

The festival will begin on July 8 with a "Science in the Spotlight" discussion involving festival patron Helen Anderson, the Prime Minister’s chief science adviser Dame Juliet Gerrard, and Climate Change Commission chairman Rob Carr.

The event will be held from 5.30pm, at the Otago Business School.