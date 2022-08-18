Small car with a big history

David Mills, of Dunedin, smiles a greeting from the seat of his 1930 Austin 7 Tourer. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A four-cylinder, four-seater Austin 7 is not what you would call a luxury car.

But if you get it cranking it can get you all the way to the West Coast, at 50kmh.

A 1930 Austin 7 Tourer owned by David Mills, of Dunedin, was the first car to go through the newly built Haast highway in 1965.

The Press chronicled the occasion, describing how the "spic and span" Austin 7, driven by Otago Vintage Car Club enthusiasts Les Nye and Gordon Sharpe, left Dunedin at 4am the day before the official opening.

They drove straight through to the new section of road via the Otira Gorge, making the trip in 13 hours at an average speed of 34 miles an hour.

This put them at the top of the queue to lead about 100 private cars travelling behind an official car conveying Prime Minister Sir Keith Holyoake on a cavalcade into the Haast township.

Despite the Austin 7 being 92 years old, Mr Mills is only the fourth owner.

The 1930 Austin 7 Tourer (front) is ready for a convoy into Haast at the opening of the Haast highway in 1965. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was built in September 1930 at the Austin factory at Longbridge, Birmingham, and arrived in New Zealand on the SS Rotorua in December 1930.

The first owner was John Wedderspoon, a "fix it man" for Mackintosh Caley, a confectionery manufacturer in Maclaggan St.

In the 1960s Mr Nye bought the car and began an extensive restoration, which was completed in time for the epic drive to the opening of the Haast highway.

The car then made its way to Ken Brown, Mr Nye’s nephew, and eventually into the careful hands of Mr Mills.

The Austin 7 will take part in the Otago Vintage Car Club Daffodil Rally for Cancer this Sunday.

The rally will start from Forbury Park Racecourse at about 12.45pm, finishing at Wingatui Racecourse where there will be a public display from 1.15pm-3.30pm.

All proceeds go to the Otago Cancer Society.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz