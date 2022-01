PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

St Kilda's Community Library volunteers (clockwise from front) Pam Ellwood, Terri Saxon, Wayne Sutherland, Sonja Potter and Noel Stanaway are excited the library has reopened after it was closed in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Committee members have safely reopened the library with the requirement that users must wear a face mask and show their vaccine pass.

The library was established in 1914 and has been in several locations before moving to the current Prince Albert Rd location in 2003.

It received grants each year to buy books.

It also lends out jigsaw puzzles.