Three tonnes of potatoes being donated to community

Taieri Rotary Club members and volunteers harvest potatoes from a Taieri property recently for distribution to local schools and families. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Boil them, roast them, mash them with butter, or make "lovely big, golden chips" — Samwise Gamgee, JRR Tolkien’s beloved hobbit from The Lord of the Rings, knew what to do with potatoes.

Now, with an excess of potatoes in the local market, generous local landowners and Taieri Rotary Club are ensuring that Dunedin families have access to plenty of the nutritious vegetable.

In recent weeks, Taieri Rotary members and volunteers have been hard at work, harvesting about three tonnes of spuds from the property of Andy and Karen Trebilcock for distribution to families through primary schools.

Club member and potato project lead Drew Carruthers said a harvest last month netted about a tonne of spuds, and about 300 bags were being distributed through schools in the Mosgiel-Taieri area.

A further working bee on Friday harvested a further two tonnes of potatoes, which would also go to families, Mr Carruthers said.

"Everyone is struggling at the moment, so if we can provide families with these potatoes, then that is money they don’t have to spend."

There was up to eight tonnes of potatoes available on the property, and Mr Carruthers paid tribute to the generosity of the Trebilcock family in giving them away.

"Their support has made all the difference," he said.

Mrs Trebilcock said, given that there seemed to be a "potato glut" that season and they could not sell the potatoes, they were just happy they were "doing some good".

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz