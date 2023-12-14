Tournament dishes up surf, sand and spikes

Surf and sand was the backdrop for players at Brighton Beach as they gathered for a beach volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The event, organised by Volleyball Otago, included teams of doubles and fours enjoying the chance to serve, set and spike.

Volleyball Otago organiser Michael Cop said the event attracted a wide range of ages from 15 to 50 years.

Luke Tili, 15 (left) and Max Schafer, 16, compete during a recent beach volleyball tournament at Brighton Beach. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

It was a good turnout with about 100 athletes playing on 11 courts.

The event was one of four throughout the year that Volleyball Otago organised for the increasingly popular sport, Mr Cop said.

"Beach volleyball is actually one of the faster growing sports and we’re trying to build our athletes so that theyare well-rounded volleyball athletes.

"So we have something between the winter season of indoor volleyball and the outdoor season, of course, of beach volleyball."

Harry Townsend, 15, goes for a lunge.

Hosting the tournament took the combined efforts of organisers and families.

"This never works without parents bringing their kids out and without adults just in general raising the spirits of kids and what-not.

With games set to start early in the day, Mr Cop and fellow volunteer Reuben McKay began setting up the courts at 4am.

He thanked all the volunteers who helped organise the day, including Volleyball Otago chairwoman Rennae Flockton.

Aydean Noradzmudin, 16, gets ready to pass.

"The important thing is to recognise that it’s a community effort and it doesn’t work without that."

Ms Flockton said another beach volleyball tournament was planned for Saturday, January 27.

There will also be a masters beach competition on Tuesday, February 6, also taking place at Brighton Beach.

