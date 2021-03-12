Accountants accounted as outstanding

Otago Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Fellowships recipients (from left) Richard McKnight, Judy Bevin, Sharon van Turnhout, Phil Sinclair, Vin Maffey and Grant McKenzie. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The unexpected book entry of Covid-19 unbalanced the Otago Society of Accountant’s big night last year, but restitution was made last night.

The 2020 awarding of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Fellowships — recognition of outstanding achievement and contribution in the accounting profession — had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown regulation.

Hence last night’s 2021 ceremony was a double celebration, with the four 2020 recipients being honoured in an event at the Dunedin Club, alongside their 2021 colleagues.

The 2020 recipients were financial contractor and board member Judy Bevin, director and partner of Investor Link Corporation Vin Maffey, Allied Press chief executive officer Grant McKenzie, and Barr Burgess and Stewart consultant Richard McKnight.

Being honoured this year were University of Otago chief financial officer Sharon van Turnhout, Harvie Green Wyatt managing partner Doug Harvie, and Findex senior partner Phil Sinclair.

‘‘Fellowships recognise outstanding achievement and contribution in the accounting profession,’’ CAANZ New Zealand country head Peter Vial said.

‘‘This year’s fellows demonstrate the continued difference chartered accountants make in both their professional roles as well as in their local communities.’’