Friday, 12 March 2021

Accountants accounted as outstanding

    1. Business

    Otago Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Fellowships recipients (from left) Richard...
    Otago Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Fellowships recipients (from left) Richard McKnight, Judy Bevin, Sharon van Turnhout, Phil Sinclair, Vin Maffey and Grant McKenzie. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    The unexpected book entry of Covid-19 unbalanced the Otago Society of Accountant’s big night last year, but restitution was made last night.

    The 2020 awarding of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Fellowships — recognition of outstanding achievement and contribution in the accounting profession — had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown regulation.

    Hence last night’s 2021 ceremony was a double celebration, with the four 2020 recipients being honoured in an event at the Dunedin Club, alongside their 2021 colleagues.

    The 2020 recipients were financial contractor and board member Judy Bevin, director and partner of Investor Link Corporation Vin Maffey, Allied Press chief executive officer Grant McKenzie, and Barr Burgess and Stewart consultant Richard McKnight.

    Being honoured this year were University of Otago chief financial officer Sharon van Turnhout, Harvie Green Wyatt managing partner Doug Harvie, and Findex senior partner Phil Sinclair.

    ‘‘Fellowships recognise outstanding achievement and contribution in the accounting profession,’’ CAANZ New Zealand country head Peter Vial said.

    ‘‘This year’s fellows demonstrate the continued difference chartered accountants make in both their professional roles as well as in their local communities.’’

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter