Air NZ asks passengers to reconsider travel as cyclone looms

Photo: NZ Herald

Air New Zealand is asking all domestic and international passengers to reconsider travel as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the country.

At least one Australia-based traveller said they had put off a trip to New Zealand following advice from the airline to consider postponing plans as cancellations are likely. It is extending travel flexibility for international travel from today up to and including Wednesday, February 22.

‘‘If your travel is not essential, please consider postponing your plans, especially if you have children travelling alone or if you are travelling with pets,’' the airline said on its travel alert page.

International travellers are advised they will be able to defer travel to a later date without penalties if they choose not to fly due to the threatening weather.

Domestic travellers are being offered similar flexibility for travel to/from and via Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Kerikeri, Whangarei, Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne, Napier or New Plymouth, up to and including Friday, February 17.

‘‘We will continue to monitor the situation and should there be an improvement in the weather this flexibility will come to an end,’' the airline says. It has been contacted for further comment.

Auckland Airport says it has supplies of blankets, water, snack food and essentials in case travellers are stranded by the cyclone.

Thousands of passengers at the airport were hit by flooding which inundated the international terminal a fortnight ago and many were forced to spend an uncomfortable night there, trapped by the flood waters.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said every part of the airport system was hard at work ahead of the cyclone to make sure its people and operations were ready to safely manage the predicted bad weather, forecast to hit from Sunday.

“The information we have at this stage is that Cyclone Gabrielle is going to be a high-wind, high-rainfall event, without a repeat of the extreme flooding we experienced. While we are hopeful of limited disruption to travellers’ journeys, we are leaving absolutely nothing to chance with preparations under way for all scenarios to ensure their safety,” she said.

Besides supplies inside the terminal, outdoors, the company has sandbags, sucker trucks and pumps at the ready in the event of flooding. Floodwaters around and inside the terminal were up to 1m deep on January 27.

Hurihanganui said another focus before the looming storm was storing or tying down any material across the precinct that could become FOD (foreign object debris) – material that could tumble about or become airborne and create risks on the airfield.

There was building work under way at the airport, and the company had been talking to tenants and construction partners to make sure they were all doing the same thing to keep people safe, especially in places like the terminal forecourts.

“On the airfield, the integrity of the runway and the safe movement of aircraft come first, and our team will be monitoring the airfield continuously throughout the severe weather. If they see any risk of FOD, we will immediately close the runway – something that is standard practice for us regardless of weather conditions,” she said.

The Civil Aviation Authority says any decision to close a runway is up to the airport company.

Hurihanganui warned disruptions could happen at short notice.