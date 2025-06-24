Air NZ ramps up capacity on Australia, Pacific flights

Air NZ plans to add 130,000 seats between New Zealand and Australia between October and March. Photo: Supplied / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is ramping up capacity on trans-Tasman and Pacific flights for the peak summer travel season in response to demand and aircraft returning to service.

The airline said between October and March, it would add 130,000 seats between New Zealand and Australia, and 25,000 seats to the Pacific.

It would add 8 percent more premium seats on its short-haul network, and have up to 42 flights every week on wide-body jets to Australia.

Its chief commercial officer Jeremy O'Brien said the move was in response to growing demand.

"With more aircraft back in service and demand heating up, we're stepping up our services across the Tasman," O'Brien said.

"This isn't just about flying more often. It's about giving our customers better options, more comfort, and more reasons to choose Air New Zealand."

The airline had been plagued by aircraft needing additional maintenance for more than a year.

The biggest beneficiary appeared to be its Auckland to Perth service, with nearly 30,000 additional seats and flights increasing from daily to nine per week.

Air New Zealand said it was also adding 25,000 seats to Auckland to Sydney, 16,000 between Auckland and Melbourne, 18,400 between Auckland and Brisbane, and 8500 between Auckland and the Gold Coast.

It would also add 9600 seats between Queenstown and Sydney, and 9500 between Christchurch and Melbourne.

In the Pacific, the airline would add more seats between Auckland and Rarotonga, Nadi and Papeete.