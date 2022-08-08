Boost for Dunedin start-up from climate action fund

Dunedin's The Good Rating which is working to rate the environmental impact of packaged supermarket products. Photo: Unsplash/ Charles Gao

A Dunedin start-up is one of three to have received funding from a global climate action accelerator.

Kate Oktay

Subak funds climate-focused, data-focused projects and it is the first time funding has been earmarked for projects in New Zealand.

The recipients include Dunedin’s The Good Rating, which is working to rate the environmental impact of packaged supermarket products.

The other recipients are data scientist Clive Pinfold, who gathers real-time carbon emission data in the electricity sector, and Castlepoint-based Blue Carbon services, which is researching the viability of using the ocean to sequester carbon.

The Good Rating founder Kate Oktay said the not-for-profit wanted to give manufacturers and producers a commercial reason to change.

‘‘Our goal is to be an antidote to greenwashing, so consumers can see which brands are sustainable, and more to the point, which are not. There is a groundswell of change right now.

‘‘People don’t want to support products that cause climate change, when there are so many that don’t. And surprisingly, that often doesn’t cost any more at the till.’’

Mr Pinfold said New Zealand could not achieve the necessary emission-reduction results if it relied on averaged national data that was at least two years old to inform investment and maintenance.

His Subak-funded project aimed to show how faster, more efficient and lower-cost emission reductions could be achieved with accurate data.

Blue Carbon founder Dr Robert Hickson said global warming was expected to cause the extinction of three-fifths of the world’s current species, even with global emission reduction commitments.

‘‘We think giant kelp is a potent natural tool for curbing this. Trees store carbon only in living organic matter, drawing CO2 down over 30 to 100 years,’’ Dr Hickson said.

‘‘Giant kelp, however, grows much faster than trees, locking away carbon in both living and dead organic matter, profusely shedding organic matter into the ocean, continuously and indefinitely.’’

The carbon in kelp detritus that sank into deep water sediments became locked up for hundreds to thousands of years.

‘‘Because of this, a hectare of kelp can continue to draw down carbon virtually forever, instead of only three to 100 years.’’

Subak funds projects from $22,000 to $165,000 and provides a curriculum of business, data and tech training.